A 56-year-old woman is to spend the weekend in jail after her arrest during disturbances in Portadown on Thursday evening.

Janice Wilson, aged 56, from Deramore Drive, Portadown appeared in custody in the dock at Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday morning.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

She faced a single charge of obstructing a police officer on June 12. Her solicitor Mr Richard Monteith sought bail but the PSNI objected.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan pointed out the defendant’s conviction in 2010 for Actual Bodily Harm and another conviction in 2012 for not having a TV licence.

A PSNI officer told the court that on Thursday evening at around 7.30pm, police from the Tactical Support Group (TSG) were tasked to the Portadown area “in relation to an immigration protest”.

They were deployed to West Street, Portadown and Charles Street junction.

"When the TSG unit arrived there was already a large crowd of over 100 people who were involved in rioting and disorder. The TSG unit put in a shield line and the defendant approached the line.

"She was asked to move back and leave the area as the road had now been closed,” he said.

Despite being told she would be arrested, she continued to push towards police lines and was struck with an officer’s baton, the court was told.

At 9.20pm Wilson was given a final warning before being arrested. She was handcuffed and struggled with police.

Objecting to bail, the officer highlighted “the current situation” and if she was released “there could be further offences committed” and there “could be further serious public disorder”.

Mr Monteith said his client, who is originally from Belfast but moved to Portadown in 1999, works 21 hours per week in a nearby bakery and lives near the scene. He said his client was there “purely in a peaceful capacity”.

He added that his client was “in the midst of a substantial crowd” and that there was pushing but not necessarily from her.

"She accepts she was struck in the hand. She was at the side of the road with her daughter, aged 29. Then there was further movement again when the police came forward and again she was in the midst of a crowd.

"It could be argued that as the thin middle-aged person she was easiest one to grab out of a large crowd,” he said. District Judge Ranaghan said: “That’s speculation.”

He said the defendant has spent a night in the cells. “It’s been an uncomfortable experience for her,” he said adding she is prepared to surrender to a curfew or other restrictions.

The judge asked how many police officers had been injured in relation to the recent disorder. The officer said between 40-70.

"There was also a lot of damage caused and I am not saying Ms Wilson was part of that,” said the district judge.

"I am very concerned about what has been happening and the risk of public disorder,” he said, adjourning the bail application until Monday.

"I will see what the risk to public disorder is on Monday. Ms Wilson you will spend the rest of the weekend in custody. That’s your fault,” he said.

Wilson was remanded in custody to appear before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Monday, June 16 at 10am via sightlink from prison.