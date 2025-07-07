Woman caught driving on the Hillsborough Road in Lisburn with a cocktail of drugs in her system, including cocaine

A Lisburn judge has ordered a woman to serve three months in prison after she was caught driving with a cocktail of drugs in her system.

Heather Michelle Hamilton, aged 36, whose address was given as Langley Road, Ballynahinch, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with using a vehicle in a dangerous condition, having no driving licence, possession of a Class A drug, namely cocaine, driving whilst unfit through drink/drugs, and driver being unable to properly control the vehicle.

The court heard that on July 7, 2024 at 8.40am whilst travelling on the Hillsborough Road in Lisburn, police observed a Corsa being driven by the defendant.

It was stated that she was holding what appeared to be a mobile phone and she was looking down at it, visibly distracted.

Lisburn courthouse. Pic credit: Google

The police stopped the vehicle and spoke with the defendant, noting that her speech was slurred and eyes glazed.

It was also stated that she failed to engage the handbrake and that the vehicle began to roll.

The police also noted drugs paraphernalia, including foil wraps, in the car, and the defendant was observed trying to drop a small bag containing white powder, which was suspected to be cocaine.

Checks also showed that the defendant had at one time been a disqualified driver and had failed to reapply for her driving licence at the end of the period of disqualification.

In custody a blood test confirmed there were a number of drugs in her system, including cocaine, diazepam, and three other drugs.

Checks were also carried out on the vehicle and it was said to be in a state of disrepair.

A defence lawyer told the court the defendant had received a “broadly positive” pre-sentence report from the probation service.

He continued: “She had a solid work history until 2024 when she left the beauty industry to care for her father.

"She began a relationship with her ex-partner in 2019 and they took cocaine together which became a problem.

“She reports she is drug-free since December 2024.

"On the night before the offence she had been taking cocaine with her ex-partner.

"She wasn’t aware she needed to reapply for her driving licence after a period of short disqualification and she wasn’t aware her car was in an unfit condition.”

District Judge Rosie Watters, who commented that the defendant had been before the Crown Court shortly before this incident on drugs charges, imposed a custodial sentence of three months, as well as an offender’s levy of £25, on the charge of possession of a Class A drug. She also issued an order for the destruction of the drugs.

On the charge of driving whilst unfit, Ms Watters also imposed a custodial sentence of three months and disqualified the defendant from driving for 12 months.

On the charge of using a motor vehicle in a dangerous condition, a fine of £250 was imposed.

For having no driving licence, Ms Watters disqualified the defendant from driving for 12 months.

On the charge of being unable to properly control the vehicle, a fine of £150 was imposed.

Defence sought leave to appeal the sentence. Ms Watters released the defendant on her own bail of £500 pending appeal.