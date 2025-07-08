A woman said to have a ‘serious alcohol problem’ has been banned from the roads for five years.

Grace Ann Jackson, aged 34, whose address was given as Newtownhamilton Road, Armagh, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with driving with excess alcohol in breath, driving whilst disqualified, and having no insurance.

The court heard that on April 19, 2025, police were contacted due to a white Mercedes being driven by a suspected drink driver.

The police then received a report of an accident involving the same vehicle in the Saintfield Road area of Lisburn.

Officers attended the scene and noted a smell of intoxicating liquor from the defendant.

She failed a roadside breath test and was conveyed to Musgrave Custody Suite.

Checks also showed she was a disqualified driver and did not have insurance for the vehicle.

A breath test carried out in custody gave an evidential reading of 132 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

The defendant made full admission during interview.

District Judge Rosie Watters commented: “She has a serious alcohol problem. It is a very high reading.”

A defence lawyer told the court: “She knows she is entering dangerous woods as this will be her fourth conviction for drink driving.

"Her first offence was in 2019 when her marriage broke down. She is at the bottom of the barrel. She has finally learnt her lesson and she won’t drive again until she has addressed her problems.”

District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a probation order for two years and disqualified the defendant from driving for five years.

During sentencing Ms Watters said: “Under normal circumstances I send people to prison for this. She is very, very close to going to prison.”

Addressing the defendant, Ms Watters said: “You are ignoring the court’s order. You shouldn’t be anywhere near a car and you should have been looking for help.

"If you ever do anything like this again I think you will go to prison, there’s no doubt about that. You should regard yourself as lucky and you should take all the help there is out there.”