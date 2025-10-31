Young Tyrone man found with quantity of ketamine in his bedroom fined £100 at Dungannon Court

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 31st Oct 2025, 06:00 GMT
A young Co Tyrone man found with a small quantity of ketamine in his bedroom was fined £100 at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Twenty-year-old Connor Sloan from Oaks Avenue, Dungannon, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy on a charge of possessing the Class B drug on January 15 this year.

The court heard that at approximately 8.30pm police attended an address in Dungannon following the report of an incident at a local property.

Prosecuting counsel said police carried out a search of a bedroom belonging to the defendant and located a substance which forensic examination showed to be ketamine.

Dungannon Courthouse | Googleplaceholder image
Dungannon Courthouse | Google
placeholder image
A defence lawyer said the defendant had a small amount of the drug for personal use.

He stressed that he had entered a plea to the charge at the earliest opportunity.

Imposing the fine, District Judge Francis Rafferty also made an order for the destruction of the drug.

