2 charged after 40,000 Xanax tablets seized by PSNI probing controlled drugs delivery to postal lockers in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon area
A man and woman from the Irish Republic were arrested and charged for the attempted possession of a Class C drug with intent to supply.
-
-
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Banbridge Neighbourhood Policing Team have been conducting investigations into controlled drugs being delivered to postal lockers throughout our area.
"On the 25th February, a male and a female from the Republic of Ireland were arrested when they attempted to collect a parcel containing 36,000 Xanax tablets. A search of their vehicle found a further 4,500 Xanax tablets.
"The male and female were overnight charged to court for Attempted Possession of a Class C Controlled Drug with Intent to Supply and have since been remanded in custody.
"If you have information about drug supply in your area please contact Police or report anonymously via Crimestoppers.”