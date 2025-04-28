2 charged after 40,000 Xanax tablets seized by PSNI probing controlled drugs delivery to postal lockers in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon area

By Carmel Robinson
Published 28th Apr 2025, 11:32 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Two people are charged after police, probing the deliver of controlled drugs to postal lockers in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon areas, found more than 40k of Xanax tablets.

A man and woman from the Irish Republic were arrested and charged for the attempted possession of a Class C drug with intent to supply.

-

Read More
29 happy pictures at Lord Mayor’s Easter Trail and Fun Day in Tannaghmore Garden...
PSNI investigating the delivery of controlled drugs to postal lockers in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon areas have seized more than 40k tablets of Xanax - a Class C Controlled Drug.PSNI investigating the delivery of controlled drugs to postal lockers in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon areas have seized more than 40k tablets of Xanax - a Class C Controlled Drug.
PSNI investigating the delivery of controlled drugs to postal lockers in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon areas have seized more than 40k tablets of Xanax - a Class C Controlled Drug.

-

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Banbridge Neighbourhood Policing Team have been conducting investigations into controlled drugs being delivered to postal lockers throughout our area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"On the 25th February, a male and a female from the Republic of Ireland were arrested when they attempted to collect a parcel containing 36,000 Xanax tablets. A search of their vehicle found a further 4,500 Xanax tablets.

"The male and female were overnight charged to court for Attempted Possession of a Class C Controlled Drug with Intent to Supply and have since been remanded in custody.

"If you have information about drug supply in your area please contact Police or report anonymously via Crimestoppers.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice