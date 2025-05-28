Suspected imitation firearms are seized by police and 2 men arrested by PSNI’s Serious Crime Branch probing dissident republican activity.

Officers arrested the men in their 30s on Tuesday in Craigavon with suspected imitation firearms seized. Further searches were carried out in the Portadown area today.

Both men were released by police pending further inquiries.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Serious Crime Branch, investigating dissident republican activity, arrested two men yesterday (Tuesday 27th May).

Detective Chief Inspector McCallum said: “A vehicle was stopped by police, as it was being driven along the Lake Road area of Craigavon. This was shortly before 10:30pm.

“Officers conducted a search of the vehicle and a number of suspected imitation firearms were discovered. They have been taken away for further forensic examinations.

“Two men, both aged in their 30s, were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. They have both been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

“Today, Wednesday 28th May, officers carried out searches of two properties in the Portadown area as part of the ongoing investigation. As part of the operation, a number of items were seized during the search. The items have been taken away for further forensic examination.

“Enquiries are continuing, and we would appeal to anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1873 27/05/25.”

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org