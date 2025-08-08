Five people have been arrested after suspected thefts from shops at Junction 1 Outlet in Antrim.

Police from Portadown were on the look out for the suspects and spotted the suspect vehicle near Banbridge.

PSNI from Portadown stopped a vehicle near Banbridge and arrested 5 people suspected to be involved in thefts from Junction 1 Outlet in Antrim

During a search hundreds of pounds of suspected stolen items were recovered.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “On Wednesday evening, Road Policing officers from Mahon Road station in Portadown were on the lookout for a Peugeot which was involved in a theft from shops at the Junction 1 Outlet in Antrim earlier that day.

"We soon located the Peugeot being driven Southbound on the A1 at Banbridge. We stopped the vehicle and after searching it and it's occupants, we discovered several hundreds of pounds of suspected stolen clothing, trainers and other items.

"The 5 occupants, 2 males and 3 females from the Republic of Ireland, were arrested and the suspected stolen items were seized.

"Our colleagues in Antrim Local Policing Team are continuing the investigation into the thefts,” said the spokesperson.