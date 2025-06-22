Police say they are treating an early morning incident in which two vehicles were destroyed and damage caused to a nearby property as ‘deliberate ignition’.

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of arson with intent at the Beechfield Manor area of Aghalee on Sunday, June 22.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Sometime between 1.20am and shortly after 1.50am, it was reported that two vehicles had been set alight outside a property in the area.

“The vehicles were completely destroyed, with damage also reported to a nearby property and garage following the incident. Colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service extinguished the fire.

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of arson with intent at the Beechfield Manor area of Aghalee on Sunday, June 22. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

"Enquiries are continuing and at this stage, the incident is being treated as deliberate ignition.”

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and would appeal to anyone with any information to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 149 22/06/25. Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org