A total of 10,010 CCTV exhibits have been submitted to the Cyber Crime Centre in 2025, with 1,796 devices such as mobile phones and computers submitted for digital forensics, according to the PSNI.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The devices relate to a range of offences, including human trafficking, drugs, murder and offences of a sexual nature.

The figures were revealed following a visit to the PSNI Cyber Crime Centre by the Justice Minister, Naomi Long, who said she will “take every possible opportunity to strengthen the law in this area”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Minister added: “I am determined to do what I can to ensure that PSNI in partnership with the other criminal justice agencies has the appropriate tools to reduce the harm caused by cyber crime.”

The Justice Minister visits the Cyber Crime Centre. Photo: DOJ

The Minister also met staff who work at the centre and heard about the challenge of their roles – particularly crimes involving children - in an effort to bring perpetrators to justice.

Minister Long said: “I appreciate the challenges involved for operational partners, particularly for police officers here at the Centre. I want to acknowledge and thank you for the invaluable and difficult work you are undertaking here in terms of protecting infrastructure and safeguarding vulnerable people, including children, who may have been abused or exploited.

"It is difficult, complex and often distressing work which is at the frontline of protecting the public and bringing perpetrators to justice.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Assistant Chief Constable Davy Beck commented: “The cyber world is incredibly fast-paced and always evolving, so it is vital that we continue to be as technically capable as possible, which is why we constantly train and upskill officers within the PSNI Cybercrime units.

“Whilst not all crime is digital, we live in a world where most crimes now have a digital element. Officers in the Cyber Crime Centre are involved in a breadth of investigations ranging from devious software targeting vulnerable victims to footage captured on a ring doorbell or information provided by smart devices.

“They are also responsible for processing a wide range of digital evidence including the most serious crimes such as murder and child sex abuse, through to burglaries and assaults."