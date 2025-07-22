A service that gives victims of crime the choice of speaking to an officer over a video call has been made permanent by the PSNI.

It follows the success of the Virtual Officer Attendance pilot, launched in April 2025.

Offered as an alternative to telephone resolution or in-person attendance, the service aims to give further choice in how victims interact with police.

However if they prefer to see an officer in-person, they will still have this option made available to them.

The Virtual Officer Attendance service has been made permanent following a successful pilot earlier this year, the PSNI has said. Photo: PSNI

During the pilot process, a ‘Virtual Officer Attendance Hub’ was set up in Castlereagh Police Station.

The team consisted of three sergeants and 16 constables from across the country, who all received in-depth training on how the new process will be implemented.

The scheme will be available to victims of crime “where there is no immediate threat, risk or harm that requires officers to attend in-person”, the PSNI said.

Instead, officers will be able to conduct enquiries and take statements during the video call.

Victims will also be able to provide digital evidence such as videos, photographs or screenshots via a platform titled Box or via GoodSAM, the system used to support the roll-out of the virtual service.

"To choose this service, a victim must be over the age of 18. If aged 17 or under, victims can still use the service but they will also have to have an appropriate adult present,” the PSNI added.

"The victim must have use of a smartphone or device with video and 4G or Wi-Fi capability, and the offender cannot be present. Virtual Officer Attendance won’t use the victim’s internet data allowance so it won’t cost them anything at all.”

Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson of Local Policing said the pilot was yet another example of working closely with the PSNI’s Information and Communications Services (ICS) department to further utilise technology and offer a wider range of ways to connect with victims of crime.

"In a modern world, these options can be far more suitable for members of the public to access, as well as reducing demand on our frontline officers, allowing them to focus on other time-sensitive matters,” he added.

“Whilst aiming to improve the service we provide as an organisation to the public, this enhanced service in turn should also provide cost savings to our organisation, making us more responsive to our community needs. One simple example is rather than a police vehicle arriving at a victim’s house holding a minimum of two officers, just one officer will be needed for the Virtual Officer Attendance option with no travel time, petrol expense or other colleagues required.”

The system has worked well in Dorset after being introduced by Dorset Police in 2023, Assistant Chief Constable Henderson added, with victim satisfaction jumping from 31 percent to 74 percent in the first year.

Meanwhile, some 89 percent of those who requested the system off the back of a call said that they would highly recommend it to others.

In a social media post on July 22, the PSNI said that feedback from the public helped ensure the service was made permanent. “It’s a fast, accessible option with the same level of professionalism and care,” the post added.