'Any act of hatred or intolerance is entirely unacceptable': PSNI record 2,300 hate crimes over last year in Northern Ireland
The statistics – relating to the 12 months up to the end of June 2025 – have been released by the PSNI to tie in with Hate Crime Awareness Week, and cover the period when so-called ‘race riots’ broke out in several areas of Northern Ireland.
However, police say they believe many more incidents of hate crime are not being reported to them.
The PSNI’s Hate Crime Lead, Chief Superintendent Sue Steen, urged everyone across Northern Ireland to stand together to challenge and report hate crime and hate incidents.
"In a modern and diverse society, any act of hatred or intolerance is entirely unacceptable.
"This week is a chance not only to raise awareness, but to reflect on how each of us can help make sure everybody feels safe, respected, and included. No one should ever have to endure abuse, intimidation or violence simply because of who they are,” said Chief Supt Steen.
"In the past 12 months (up to June 30, 2025), the PSNI recorded almost 2300 hate crimes and behind those statistics is an individual or a family.
"But we believe many more go unreported and without reporting, we cannot support victims, detect patterns, allocate resources, or bring perpetrators to justice.
"This week I want to encourage people who witness or experience hate-motivated abuse, harassment or criminal damage, to please report it to police via 101 (or 999 in an emergency) or online via the PSNI website.
"Hate crime reports receive enhanced oversight, daily review, and where possible, dedicated problem-solving by neighbourhood policing teams. We also work closely with a range of community and voluntary groups, statutory partners, and advocacy organisations to ensure victims are supported and their voices heard.”
Chief Supt Steen said that if someone feels unable to report directly to police, then the Hate Crime Advocacy Service (HCAS) can provide independent, confidential assistance to help people navigate their options,
"HCAS offers a safe and confidential space to provide support to victims of hate crimes across the different protected characteristics. They can support you whether or not you have reported the crime to the police.
"Every person in Northern Ireland deserves to live without fear or intimidation. During Hate Crime Awareness Week and beyond, I urge all of us to think about our words and actions, to challenge prejudice where we see it, and to support victims in coming forward.”