Police recorded almost 2,300 hate crimes in Northern Ireland in just one year, figures have revealed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The statistics – relating to the 12 months up to the end of June 2025 – have been released by the PSNI to tie in with Hate Crime Awareness Week, and cover the period when so-called ‘race riots’ broke out in several areas of Northern Ireland.

However, police say they believe many more incidents of hate crime are not being reported to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The PSNI’s Hate Crime Lead, Chief Superintendent Sue Steen, urged everyone across Northern Ireland to stand together to challenge and report hate crime and hate incidents.

Police dealing with public disorder linked to protests over immigration in Ballymena in June 2025.

"In a modern and diverse society, any act of hatred or intolerance is entirely unacceptable.

"This week is a chance not only to raise awareness, but to reflect on how each of us can help make sure everybody feels safe, respected, and included. No one should ever have to endure abuse, intimidation or violence simply because of who they are,” said Chief Supt Steen.

"In the past 12 months (up to June 30, 2025), the PSNI recorded almost 2300 hate crimes and behind those statistics is an individual or a family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But we believe many more go unreported and without reporting, we cannot support victims, detect patterns, allocate resources, or bring perpetrators to justice.

Police are investigating whether a fire and graffiti attack on a vacant house in the Shankill area of west Belfast on October 10 was racially motivated. Picture: Pacemaker

"This week I want to encourage people who witness or experience hate-motivated abuse, harassment or criminal damage, to please report it to police via 101 (or 999 in an emergency) or online via the PSNI website.

"Hate crime reports receive enhanced oversight, daily review, and where possible, dedicated problem-solving by neighbourhood policing teams. We also work closely with a range of community and voluntary groups, statutory partners, and advocacy organisations to ensure victims are supported and their voices heard.”

Chief Supt Steen said that if someone feels unable to report directly to police, then the Hate Crime Advocacy Service (HCAS) can provide independent, confidential assistance to help people navigate their options,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are investigating a report of hate-motivated criminal damage to an Irish language street sign in east Belfast on October 11. The white sign to Shandon Park was cut with an angle grinder with the Irish language removed. Picture: Pacemaker

"HCAS offers a safe and confidential space to provide support to victims of hate crimes across the different protected characteristics. They can support you whether or not you have reported the crime to the police.

"Every person in Northern Ireland deserves to live without fear or intimidation. During Hate Crime Awareness Week and beyond, I urge all of us to think about our words and actions, to challenge prejudice where we see it, and to support victims in coming forward.”