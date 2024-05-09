Appeal: Man and four children escape injury in Tyrone petrol bomb attack
A man in his 30s and four children were inside the property in the Killymaddy Hill area, but were not injured.
Detective Sergeant Murphy said: “Shortly after 3:10am, it was reported that a petrol bomb was thrown at a property in the area. Scorch damage was reported to the front door of the premises. One man in his 30s and four children were inside the property, but were not injured.
“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the ongoing investigation, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 123 09/05/24.”
You can also make a report using the PSNI website, or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website.