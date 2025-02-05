Arrest made in Ballymacash as someone is found to be in charge of a vehicle whilst under the influence of drink or drugs

Officers from Lisburn City Neighbourhood team carried out an arrest in the Ballymacash area of a person suspected to be in charge of a vehicle whilst unfit through drink or drugs.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the police said: “At custody they blew an evidential sample of 61 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

"Enquiries are ongoing and they will have their day in court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police make an arrest in Ballymacash. Pic credit: ronstik

"We would love to hear from you if you are aware of someone you know who decides to get behind the wheel whilst under the influence.

"If it’s not ongoing then contact us on 101 to pass information, for anything happening at that moment then ring 999.

"You may not need to provide a statement if we witness the person behind the wheel and can get them stopped.

"Information can also be passed anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”