Ballymena: Teenage boys charged with attempted rape of girl in Co Antrim

By Valerie Martin
Published 8th Jun 2025, 19:53 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2025, 23:50 BST

Two teenage boys have been charged with the attempted rape of a teenage girl in Ballymena.

The charges relate to an incident on Saturday evening.

The teenagers are due to appear before Coleraine Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning, June 9.

Detective Inspector Olphert from the Police Service’s Public Protection Branch said: “This serious sexual assault occurred on Saturday, June 7, in the Clonavon Terrace sometime between 7.30pm and 10.30pm.

"Specialist officers are continuing to support the girl who has been left extremely distressed and traumatised by what has happened.

“We would reiterate to the public not to speculate or share information on social media – this is not helpful towards the ongoing investigation.

"If you were in the Clonavon Terrace or Waveney Road area on Saturday evening, and witnessed what happened or noticed anything suspicious, please make contact with police on 101, quoting reference number 1522 07/06/25.”

A report can also be made online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

