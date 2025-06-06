A Ballymoney motorist left the scene a short time after her car was involved in a collision with a pedestrian who died in Ballymena, a court has heard.

Zoe Wallace (25), of Grange Drive in Ballymoney, pleaded guilty to the two charges she faced in relation to the collision at Cushendall Road on August 28, 2022 - failing to remain at the scene of the accident and failing to report the accident to police.

A prosecutor said a number of other charges were considered by the Public Prosecution Service but "it was felt the evidential test was not met for the other charges".

A defence barrister told Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday the defendant "is keen for the court to be aware that she did stop at the time. It was with other people around at the scene.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

"She did leave but just to make that clear that it wasn't that she left straight away".

He said he believed she had remained for "around ten minutes" and added: "She wasn't aware there had been a fatality, otherwise, I am instructed, she would have stayed and she would like me to extend her heartfelt apologies to the deceased's family".

The deceased was Mr John Corr (57) from Ballymena.

A prosecutor said at 10.19pm on August 28 it was reported to police a pedestrian had been knocked down.

She added: "The pedestrian was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene. He was believed to have been on the road and under the influence at the time".

The court heard a "forensic report" said the driver "may not have been able to see the pedestrian, given the lighting conditions at the time and the clothing worn".

The court was told the defendant was not alone in the vehicle.

District Judge Nigel Broderick asked if it was known what part of the vehicle came into contact with the deceased. The prosecutor said: "There was damage to the front passenger side and to the bonnet and windscreen".

The prosecutor said that on the day after the collision the defendant's mother contacted police to say she believed her daughter had been involved in a fatal road traffic collision the previous night.

The prosecutor said the defendant was arrested "and the vehicle belonging to the defendant was located at a different location, in a business yard. Police observed damage".

When interviewed, the defendant admitted she had been driving and being involved in the collision but, the prosecutor said, "she was unable to tell police what had happened at the time of the collision or what had led to the collision stating that she was in such an emotional state that she couldn't remember".

The defendant told police she had picked up a passenger at the Jet Centre in Coleraine and had gone to Ballymena and ate a kebab outside a shop in the town.

The prosecutor told the court the defendant told police she was later driving at Cushendall Road and "heard a bang and pulled the car into the Braid Valley Hospital and saw the body of a man on the road. She said that he was still breathing when she saw him. She said she could not recall what she was doing just before the accident.

"She said she thought the man must have stepped out in front of the car and he 'appeared out of nowhere'. She said other people had stopped and she spoke to a female and told her that she had hit him with the car. She then 'panicked' and left not knowing what to do".

The prosecutor said the defendant told police she had been drinking the previous night until around 3am, adding: "And then she answered no comment in relation to any illegal drugs".

The prosecutor said that in a second interview the defendant said she remembered her vehicle was "low on fuel" and she had driven on a "red fuel light for a long time and she said that was why she parked the car at the yard as she knew her car would not make it much further without fuel".

In a third interview the defendant said her passenger had "given her something to calm her down as she states she was crying and screaming the whole way from the accident to where she parked the car".

The prosecutor said the defendant said she had not asked her mum to phone police but that her mother had heard about the accident on the news and contacted police "on the advice of a solicitor".

The prosecutor said the defendant was asked if she had been "trying to hide" her car but she said she had parked it up as it was running out of diesel.

Judge Broderick said the defendant "left the scene of a man dying on the road".

He said she had a number of previous convictions on her record.

On August 4, 2022, she was "drunk in charge of a vehicle".

On April 15, 2023, at Coleraine Courthouse she was given a suspended sentence for a dangerous driving case. There was also failing to stop for police, driving whilst disqualified, no insurance, obstructing police.

He said there was "dangerous driving again in April '23" and added: "So that is two dangerous drivings, one on the 15th and one on the 16th of April, failing to stop for police, driving whilst disqualified, no insurance.

"And then more offending in July '23 - no insurance, possession of a Class B controlled drug, resisting police and assault on police. I think I am going to need a report in this case".

The defence barrister said the defendant's driving licence expired in April this year and she had not reapplied for a new licence and is not driving at the moment.

Judge Broderick adjourned sentencing until July 24 for a pre-sentence report.