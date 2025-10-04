A 32-year-old thief, wearing a Boss tracksuit, stole Italian designer Palm Angels sandals worth £249 from Rushmere Shopping Centre, Craigavon court has heard.

Gavril Cirpaciu, aged 32, of Killycomain Road, Portadown, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with theft.

Rushmere Shopping Centre. Picture: National World

The court heard police were called to TK Maxx at Rushmere on July 4 this year following a theft which happened on July 1, 2025.

A male wearing a matching Boss tracksuit entered the store and took a pair of the designer shoes, Palm Angels sandals, valued at £249.99.

"He made his way to the luggage section where there is no CCTV. When in view of CCTV the sandals no longer have the security tag attached. It is believed he removed that and put the sandals in a bag he was carrying. He left the store and made no attempts to pay,” a prosecutor told the court.

The defendant made full admissions to police during interview.

Cirpaciu’s solicitor, Mr Gabriel Ingram, said his client, who works for Avondale Foods, has a relevant conviction from 2019 but the rest of his record involves driving offences.

He said his client is Romanian and has lived in Northern Ireland for six or seven years and has always worked.

"This was a spontaneous act. He didn’t go in with pre-meditation to steal these goods. My understanding is the goods were recovered,” said Mr Ingram.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan read a police statement which outlined the goods were recovered in the defendant’s home.

He told Cirpaciu the ‘custody threshold is open’. “I wanted to impose a prison sentence of five months but it will be suspended for 12 months,” he said.