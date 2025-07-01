'Career criminal' Noel Campbell who has more than 350 convictions stole £57 worth of meat from Lynas Food Outlet because he was 'homeless and hungry'
Noel Campbell, formerly with an address listed as in Ballymena but now given as Circular Road in Larne, took the meat on April 5 this year.
At a previous court, District Judge Nigel Broderick had said: "You sometimes hear the phrase 'career criminal' and I think he falls into that sad category".
The defendant was back at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday, June 26, where a defence barrister said Campbell had stolen the food on April 5 as he was "homeless" and "hungry".
Judge Broderick said: "If he is hungry there are a number of very helpful charities, he doesn't need to steal food".
The defence lawyer said Campbell's "criminal career has been blighted by drug misuse".
He said the defendant had "perhaps one of the most significant records to darken the door of this court".
Judge Broderick said the defendant's previous offence appeared to be in February 2023.
The judge said that to say Campbell's "record is extensive is probably too benign an adjective for it".
As the goods stolen in April were of a "modest value" and it was over two years since the last offence the judge said that "not without hesitation" he was not jailing the defendant and instead handed down a six months sentence, suspended for three years.
The defendant was also ordered to pay £57 compensation for the stolen goods.