Case of former prisoner found guilty of assaulting prison officers is adjourned for sentencing

A judge has told a former prisoner, who was found guilty of assaulting prison officers in Maghaberry, to “convince” his probation officer to accept him before she will pass sentence.

Thomas Anthony Cawley, 39, whose address was given as Antrim Road, Belfast, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court for sentencing after he was found guilty of two counts of assaulting a prison officer.

The court was told that the defendant had pleaded not guilty but failed to appear in court for the contest hearing. He was subsequently found guilty in his absence.

The court heard that on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Maghaberry Prison, the defendant, who was a sentenced prisoner at the time but has since been released, displayed erratic behaviour and had to be restrained by staff.

Belfast man found guilty of assaulting prison officers at Maghaberry Prison. Pic credit: Google

The defendant told prison officers he believed he was on fire. He was told to stand to the back of the cell and when the door was opened he ran at the officers in an attempt to escape.

It was reported that two of the officers were treated for injuries following the incident, with one sustaining a bite to his right finger.

Defence stated: “He thought he was on fire. He has struggles with his mental health and has been diagnosed in the past with anxiety and depression.

"He was going through a serious mental health episode at the time. He is getting his life back on track. He has secured housing and is taking steps to learn how to drive.

"Cocaine has been an issue for him but he insists he has been off it since February 2023. Since 2012 he wasn’t a typically violent offender.”

District Judge Rosie Watters adjourned the case for four weeks, telling the defendant to make an appointment with the probation service in the meantime.

Ms Watters told the defendant: “Speak to probation and see what the probation officer says about the possibility of a probation order.

"I will consider it if you convince him that you are interested in doing probation or community service, or both.”

The case was adjourned for sentencing for four weeks until August 28, 2025.