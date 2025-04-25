Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 59-year-old Portglenone man accused of wounding another man with intent to do grievous bodily harm has had his case sent to Antrim Crown Court.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Law, whose address was listed as Port Villas, was charged after a man in his 20s was injured in Portglenone.

The defendant is also charged with the possession of an offensive weapon - described on a court charge sheet as a 'butterfly-style knife' - with intent to commit wounding. He is further accused of the possession of herbal cannabis on April 26 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police attended the West Road area of the village around 10am on Friday, April 26 last year, where a man was taken to hospital by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service for treatment. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, the PSNI said in a statement issued at the time.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

Objecting to bail at an earlier court, a police officer had said it was reported that a person had been injured and was lying on the street at West Road in the village.

The officer said the injured party had said that he had been at the home of the defendant drinking alcohol.

The officer said the man claimed that he left around 10am and "whilst he was walking away he was hit to the side of his neck. He was then bleeding profusely. Then a fight ensued between the defendant and the injured party."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The officer said witnesses said they saw the defendant hit the injured party.

“It is alleged a knife was used", the court was told.

Police recovered a knife from the front garden of the defendant's home. A witness told police he saw the defendant "digging in the garden".

At a recent court hearing, a defence barrister said the defendant, who was described as a "registered alcoholic," had a clear record.

The barrister also said the defendant “is making a self-defence case".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday, April 24, District Judge Natasha Fitzsimmons sent the case to Antrim Crown Court for arraignment on May 22 and the defendant was given bail in the sum of £500.