A Co Armagh woman is to stand trial on a number of sex offence charges including allegations she incited a male child to engage in sexual activity involving penetration.

The woman, who is aged 47 and cannot be identified for legal reasons, appeared in the dock at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

The woman confirmed she had received papers in relation to the Preliminary Enquiry.

She stands charged that on a date unknown between June 17, 2023 and March 17, 2024 she intentionally communicated with a person aged under 16 for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification.

She is further charged that on a date unknown between January 1, 2024 and March 17, 2024 she intentionally sexually touched a male and that he didn’t consent.

Another charge is that on March 3, 2024 she intentionally incited a child being under the age of 16 to engage in sexual activity involving penetration and she did not reasonably believe he was 16 years or over and one other charge of a similar nature.

A further charge is that on March 19, 2024 she had in her possession an indecent pseudo photo of a child and four other charges of a similar nature.

A prosecutor submitted that, based on the papers before the court, there is a prima facie case to answer.

The woman’s barrister, Mr Andrew Moriarty, said he had “nothing contrary” to submit.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said he had read the papers and is satisfied there is a prima facie case.

When asked if she wanted to say anything in relation to the charges, the defendant responded: “No”.

When asked if she wanted to tender any written evidence in relation to the charges, she responded: “No”.

She was committed to stand trial at Craigavon Crown Court with arraignment on November 20 this year.

District Judge Ranaghan said all current bail conditions still applied to the 47-year-old.

The district judge asked to speak to the Press saying that there had been reporting restrictions running until now “for good reason”. There were no objections from the Press to continue the reporting restrictions until the date of her arraignment.