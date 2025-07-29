Cookstown: parents claim they 'safely disposed' of cocaine found by teenage girl on housing estate

A group of concerned parents claim to have safely disposed of a bag of cocaine a teenage girl outside a property on a Cookstown housing development.

The group say "regrettably” the police were not told about the drugs discovery in the Maloon area of the town because of fears of reprisal.

"The primary concern is that this illicit substance could have easily fallen into the hands of much younger children playing nearby, causing significant harm," they said.

They claim there is a significant concern within the community that the local PSNI is not adequately addressing this issue, and the continued presence of such behaviors is deeply worrying.

“Furthermore, such behaviors may lead to community unrest and an escalation in local tensions, which the community wish to avoid,” the group said.

The PSNI say It is essential that local people report any information or concerns that they have about drugs to them.

PSNI District Commander Superintendent Peter Stevenson said: “Whilst the numbers in our district are much lower than elsewhere in Northern Ireland, the issue of tackling drug dealing and misuse is a policing priority and information from our communities is key. It is essential that local people report any information or concerns that they have to us.

"Having an accurate picture of what is happening in communities allows us to allocate our resources to areas where they are needed most and allows us to work with the relevant agencies to reduce the threat of harmful and illegal drug activity.”

“Our local Neighbourhood Policing Team carries out frequent patrols of the area and is fully engaged with the local community group and local representatives around any issues of concern to residents.

The superintendent added: “Drugs bring misery to individuals, families and communities and police in Mid Ulster are working daily to tackle illegal drug use and supply. Our message to our communities is clear and simple: if you see or know of anyone who is dealing drugs in your local area, then contact us on 101 or make a report online via our website. Equally, if you come across anything you believe to be drugs, this must be reported so these potentially dangerous substances can be safely recovered and disposed of.”

DUP Mid Ulster MLA Keith Buchanan stressed the need for local communities to work with the PSNI in tackling illegal drugs and bringing dealers to justice.

"I think it is important that if a member of the public discovers drugs they should immediately report it to the police, so that they can make further enquiries and get a better picture of what is going on within a particular area,” he said.

"The claim that a teenage girl found a bag of cocaine outside a property in Cookstown is deeply concerning for everyone in the local community.”

Police say Information can either be provided to them or by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”