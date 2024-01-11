Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has moved to reintroduce longer opening times at public toilet facilities at V36.

The development comes a week after the local authority had announced on Thursday, January 4 that toilets at the Church Road site and at Lilian Bland Community Park in Glengormley would be closing at 5pm each day “due to continual vandalism” at the council-operated venues.

Providing an update on social media today (Thursday, January 11), a council spokesperson said: “Following valuable feedback from our customers, we are pleased to provide an update on the use of public toilets at V36.

"As previously stated, the toilets at V36 have been subject to continual vandalism in recent months with regular closures required to carry out repair work, this resulted in the decision to close the toilets at 5pm.”