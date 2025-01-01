Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been sentenced to five months in prison and banned from the roads for three years and four months after pleading guilty to catalogue of offences.

James Tucker, 24, whose address was given as Parkmore in Craigavon, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with driving with excess alcohol in breath, two counts of assault on police, criminal damage, failing to provide a specimen, and driving when unfit through drink or drugs.

The court heard that on Tuesday October 8, at 4.40pm, police were tasked to Drumnacanvy Road in Portadown following the report of a single-vehicle road traffic accident.

On arrival at the scene, police observed a silver Golf on the road with significant damage.

Officers spoke with the defendant, and noted a smell of intoxicating liquor, that the defendant’s speech was slurred and eyes were glazed.

A preliminary roadside breath test gave a reading of 93 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

The defendant was arrested. During the arrest it was reported that the defendant assaulted the two police officers.

The court was told the defendant kicked one officer in the face, then lunged at the second officer, before kicking him in the face and grabbing his arms, resulting in damage to the officer’s watch.

The defendant also refused to give an evidential breath sample whilst in custody.

During interview he made admission to consuming alcohol but was unable to remember the offences after the accident.

A defence lawyer told the court this was “disgraceful behaviour which he accepts. He was going through a very difficult time in his life.

"Thankfully no-one else was injured.”

During sentencing, District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “This was disgraceful behaviour from the outset. Custody has to be inevitable.”

On the charges of assault on police, Mr Ranaghan imposed a custodial sentence of five months and an offender’s levy of £25.

On the charge of driving whilst unfit, Mr Ranaghan imposed a three-month prison sentence and disqualified the defendant from driving for three years and four months.

On the charges of failing to provide a specimen and criminal damage, he also imposed a prison sentence of three months.