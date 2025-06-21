Dungannon: man due in court after seizure of £420,000 worth of class A controlled drugs by PSNI in Co Tyrone

By Valerie Martin
Published 21st Jun 2025, 17:55 BST
Updated 22nd Jun 2025, 10:25 BST
Detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch have charged a man with a number of drugs offences after the seizure of Class A controlled drugs with an estimated street value of approximately £420,000 in Co Tyrone.

Drugs, along with a sum of money and drugs paraphernalia, were also discovered in a house search in Dungannon on Friday afternoon, June 20.

Most Popular

A 39-year-old man has been charged with possession of a class A controlled drug, possession of a class A drug with intent to supply, being concerned in the supply and possessing criminal property. He is due to appear before Lisburn Magistrates' Court on Monday, June 23.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A second man – a 24-year-old – has been released on bail pending further police enquiries.

Detectives from the PSNI's Organised Crime Branch have charged a man with a number of drugs offences. Picture: Press Eye (stock image)placeholder image
Detectives from the PSNI's Organised Crime Branch have charged a man with a number of drugs offences. Picture: Press Eye (stock image)

After the operation, Detective Inspector Stickland said: “Shortly after 5.20pm on Friday, June 20, a search was conducted at a property in the Gorestown Road area of Dungannon under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

placeholder image
Read More
Co Armagh man accused of carrying handgun during Mid Ulster supermarket robberie...

"Drugs have no place in our community and I am making a direct appeal to anyone with information about the illicit supply, possession or misuse of drugs to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/ ."

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice