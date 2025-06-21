Detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch have charged a man with a number of drugs offences after the seizure of Class A controlled drugs with an estimated street value of approximately £420,000 in Co Tyrone.

Drugs, along with a sum of money and drugs paraphernalia, were also discovered in a house search in Dungannon on Friday afternoon, June 20.

A 39-year-old man has been charged with possession of a class A controlled drug, possession of a class A drug with intent to supply, being concerned in the supply and possessing criminal property. He is due to appear before Lisburn Magistrates' Court on Monday, June 23.

A second man – a 24-year-old – has been released on bail pending further police enquiries.

After the operation, Detective Inspector Stickland said: “Shortly after 5.20pm on Friday, June 20, a search was conducted at a property in the Gorestown Road area of Dungannon under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

"Drugs have no place in our community and I am making a direct appeal to anyone with information about the illicit supply, possession or misuse of drugs to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/ ."