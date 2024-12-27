Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Dunmurry man has appeared in court after being charged with a number of driving offences.

Aleksandrs Lavrenous, 47, whose address was given as Milfort Avenue, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday, December 19, charged with driving with excess alcohol, having no driving licence, and using a motor vehicle without insurance.

There was also a charge of dangerous driving, which the court was told had been reduced to careless driving.

The court heard that on Sunday, September 1, 2024 police received a report of a road traffic accident on the Glenburn Road in Belfast.

Lisburn courthouse. Pic credit: Google

The male driver, the defendant, was said to be intoxicated, six foot tall and wearing a grey hoodie.

Police arrived at the scene and observed the vehicle in the middle of the road and a male matching the description was at the scene.

The defendant provided a preliminary breath test and checks showed he was not insured for the vehicle and did not hold a valid driving licence.

Statements from witnesses said the defendant had taken the corner too quickly and had collided with parked cars.

The defendant made no comment during interview.

An evidential breath test gave a reading of 96 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare noted: “This is the second time he has been before the court for similar offending. He was disqualified in November 2021 and he is back before the court, over the limit and without insurance.”

Mr O’Hare adjourned the case until January 30, 2025 to allow for a pre-sentence report.