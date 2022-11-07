Glenn’s 78-year-old mother and his brother Martin are understood to have been informed by the PSNI on Saturday of a threat warning they will be attacked if they don’t leave their hometown.

East Antrim Ulster Unionist MLA John Stewart said the timing of the threat in the run up to the Remembrance period was “beyond contemptable”.

Mr Stewart, who spoke at a vigil in January on the second anniversary of Glenn’s death, said: “These latest threats and are absolutely deplorable. Honestly, how low can they go? These lowlifes who wrap themselves in flags of convenience and call themselves paramiltaries, not content with murdering a terminally ill man, are continuing with a campaign of intimidation against Glenn Quinn’s brother and 78-year-old mother. To target the widow of a Royal Irish Regiment veteran on this week of Remembrance is beyond contemptable.

Glenn Quinn.

“Martin and Ellen have shown great bravery in continuing to call out these gangsters. I fully support their demand of justice for Glenn and I know every right minded person in the community supports them too.”

East Antrim Alliance MLA Stewart Dickson also hit out at those behind the threats.

He said: “Mr Quinn’s brother and mother were informed by police they are under imminent threat of attack by the UDA unless they leave their hometown of Carrickfergus. The family have held a campaign for justice for Mr Quinn, who was killed by members of the organisation in 2020.

“These threats are utterly disgusting and need to be removed immediately. It is particularly shameful to have the threats emanate from Carrick, which is a town where these gangsters have no support and represent nobody but themselves.

Glenn Quinn's mother Ellen speaking at a vigil in January.

“I have met the Quinn family on a number of occasions and given my support to them. These threats have added an intolerable pressure on his grieving mother and brother, and anyone with information on them should take it to police immediately.”

Glenn (47) was found murdered at his home in Ashleigh Park in Carrickfergus on the evening of Saturday, January 4 2020. Police believe he was brutally attacked by a gang of men.

In a statement to the Carrick Times on Monday evening, Superintendent Gillian Kearney said: “Police do not comment on threats made to individuals, however, keeping people safe is our priority and where the Police Service of Northern Ireland receives information that a person’s life may be at risk, we will inform them accordingly. Our priority will always be to protect the vulnerable and detect those who commit crime and bring them before the courts.“Should any member of the public have concerns about criminality in their local area, we would ask them to please share it with police by calling us on 101. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

