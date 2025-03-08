Detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Unit have charged two men to appear at court following the discovery of a cannabis factory in Hillsborough.

The pair, aged 22 and 32, have been charged with a number of offences including possession of a class B controlled drug, possession of a class B controlled drug with intent to supply and cultivating cannabis.

They are both due to appear at Lisburn Magistrates’ Court on Monday, March 10.

Police said, as is normal procedure, all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Some of the items discovered by police in Hillsborough. Picture: PSNI

The cannabis factory was discovered by police carrying out a search on Friday night.

Detective Inspector Kelly said: “At approximately 10.30pm, officers carrying out a proactive operation, searched a property in the Sandringham Court area where they discovered approximately 150 cannabis plants along with a large quantity of harvested cannabis and other items, which have since been removed for further examination.

"The potential street value of all drugs recovered is approximately £300,000.

"Our enquiries are continuing but this operation demonstrates that we continue to be committed to removing drugs from the local community and dealing with organised crime gangs involved in the production and supply of controlled drugs.

"Damage has been caused to the property involved and I would urge landlords and letting agents to ensure they obtain appropriate identification when renting out properties and conduct regular checks and report to police anything that causes them concern.

"I would ask if anyone has any information about suspected drug dealing in their area to call the non-emergency number 101. Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111."