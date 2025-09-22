'It's not my fault you're in court in your pyjamas' a Craigavon judge told a Lurgan woman accused of assaulting a PSNI officer
Geraldine McAree, from Dingwell Park, Lurgan, appeared in the dock at Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday to face a charge of assaulting an officer on July 26 this year.
McAree’s solicitor, Mr Chris Logue, said his client failed to show up to court for her first appearance.
"She said she couldn’t remember exactly what her obligations were when she was charged that day. You will see, she was obviously caught by surprise as she is in her pyjamas which is a cause of shame for her
"She was taken out of the house this morning,” he said. Police didn’t object to bail.
District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “It’s not my fault you are here in your pyjamas. It’s your fault.”
The defendant was released on her own court bail of £300 and the case was adjourned until October 3.