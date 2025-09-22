'It's not my fault you're in court in your pyjamas' a Craigavon judge told a Lurgan woman accused of assaulting a PSNI officer

By Craigavon Court Reporter
Published 22nd Sep 2025, 06:00 BST
A judge told a 43-year-old woman, accused of assaulting a police officer, that it wasn’t his fault she was in court in her pyjamas.

Geraldine McAree, from Dingwell Park, Lurgan, appeared in the dock at Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday to face a charge of assaulting an officer on July 26 this year.

Most Popular

-

placeholder image
Read More
New 'Alien Invasion' themed Laser Tag to open soon at Airtastic in Craigavon
Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.placeholder image
Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

-

McAree’s solicitor, Mr Chris Logue, said his client failed to show up to court for her first appearance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"She said she couldn’t remember exactly what her obligations were when she was charged that day. You will see, she was obviously caught by surprise as she is in her pyjamas which is a cause of shame for her

"She was taken out of the house this morning,” he said. Police didn’t object to bail.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “It’s not my fault you are here in your pyjamas. It’s your fault.”

The defendant was released on her own court bail of £300 and the case was adjourned until October 3.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice