Large number of cannabis plants with a street value of £125,000 seized in Mid Ulster search
It follows the search of a property in the Aughnacloy area on Monday.
Detective Inspector Ryan said: “Local Policing Team officers conducted a search of an outbuilding, where they located a large number of plants.
“An extensive system of equipment used for the cultivation, drying, and storage of the drugs was also located.
“This is a significant discovery, and removes an estimated £125,000 worth of cannabis destined for our streets from the illegal supply chain.
“Our investigation into this incident is ongoing, and I would appeal to any member of the public who might have any information which could assist to get in touch.
“Please contact the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 331 of 15/07/24. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”