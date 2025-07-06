Eighty cannisters of nitrous oxide - which a court heard is also known as 'hippy crack' - were found during a search of a property in Larne.

Details emerged as Caelainn Campbell, aged 26, formerly of Lindara Drive but now with an address listed as Ronald Street in Larne, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday, July 3.

The defendant admitted to possessing what is referred to on the court charge sheet as a 'psychoactive substance' with intent to supply on May 1, 2021; with the possession of 'criminal property' on May 1, 2021; and with attempting to possess 'counterfeit currency' on April 22, 2021.

He also pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of a Class B drug, namely mephedrone, between January 1, 2020 and May 1, 2021.

On May 1, 2021, he had driven at Ballyhampton Road in Larne with excess alcohol in his breath.

The court was told that at 12.50am on that day, police noticed an Audi car failing to stop at a 'stop sign'. When they spoke to the defendant he was slurring his speech and there was a smell of intoxicating liquor.

When Campbell was taken to custody, police found 11 grammes of mephedrone.

Officers found 7.5 grammes of white powder and two eight gramme bags in his car along with scales, empty deal bags and seven nitrous oxide cannisters.

When the defendant’s home was searched there were empty deal bags and £775 in a tupperware container in the kitchen.

There was also a bag containing 80 nitrous oxide cannisters. A prosecutor said that is also known as "hippy crack" and is "inhaled in balloons".

The defendant had an alcohol in breath reading of 53 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal alcohol limit for drivers in Northern Ireland is 35.

His phone was examined and there was "heavy involvement in supplying controlled drugs", the court was told.

The defendant had also attempted to get counterfeit currency delivered to his address.

District Judge Nigel Broderick queried why the matter took four years to come to court.

A defence lawyer said the defendant had lost his job as a result of the offending but he had stayed out of trouble since 2021 and there was a "positive pre-sentence report".

He said there had been an "excessive amount of delay" in the case.

Judge Broderick said there was "every reason" why the defendant should be jailed as it wasn't "casual drug dealing" and the number of cannisters; the amount of drugs involved; evidence of 'criminal property' and the phone examination, meant it was of a "more sophisticated nature".

The district judge said if the case had come to court in a timely manner he would have jailed the defendant, but the only reason he was not going to prison was because it had taken four years.

The defendant was given a five months jail sentence, which was suspended for three years. He was also banned from driving for a year and fined £300.