Larne motorist (88) who 'only used car to visit his wife's grave twice a day' was in charge of vehicle with alcohol taken

An 88-year-old motorist who, a court heard, only used his car to visit his wife's grave twice a day, was almost three times the drink driving limit after a collision at a filling station.

Gordon Evans, whose address was listed as Britannia Crescent in Larne, admitted being in charge of a vehicle whilst unfit in the town on June 24 last year, according to the charge sheet.

When the case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday, April 3, it was outlined that the defendant had no record.

A prosecutor told the court how police had attended a collision at a filling station on the date in question. The defendant appeared "disorientated and incoherent".

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

The court heard the defendant had struggled to give a preliminary breath test and when he was taken to hospital "for some treatment" it was found that he had an alcohol in blood reading of 224 - the legal limit is 80.

A defence solicitor said the defendant is 89 next month and that "his driving career has come to an end".

The solicitor added: "He has got to this stage in his life without any indiscretions at all. His wife sadly passed away two years ago. He instructs me he only used his car to go and visit her grave twice a day. An undignified end to an otherwise blemish free driving career".

Deputy District Judge Trevor Browne said it had been "an extraordinary reading". The defendant was fined £100. No penalty points were imposed.