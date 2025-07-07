Larne woman convicted of stealing sex toys now admits strip of diazepam offence

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 7th Jul 2025, 11:12 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2025, 11:15 BST
A woman recently convicted of shoplifting sex toys has now admitted possession of a strip of diazepam which is illegal without a prescription.

Laura Clark, (31), of Hampton Crescent, Larne, had the diazepam offence detected on January 5, 2025.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates' Court police were on patrol in the "Elizabeth Avenue" area of Larne and saw a number of people leaving an address - "that was Miss Clarke's address".

Police entered and found "a strip of Diazepam tablets' on a kitchen table.

The defendant is currently at a rehab centre in Wales. She was not in court nor on video link and in her absence received a one-year conditional discharge for the diazepam offence.

At the same court on June 24, she contested a theft charge but was convicted of stealing two 'Lovehoney Excite' sex toys from Superdrug, Larne in December 2024.

A defence barrister told that court Clarke had been at the rehab for three months with another eight months to go.

