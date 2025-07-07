Larne woman convicted of stealing sex toys now admits strip of diazepam offence
Laura Clark, (31), of Hampton Crescent, Larne, had the diazepam offence detected on January 5, 2025.
A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates' Court police were on patrol in the "Elizabeth Avenue" area of Larne and saw a number of people leaving an address - "that was Miss Clarke's address".
Police entered and found "a strip of Diazepam tablets' on a kitchen table.
The defendant is currently at a rehab centre in Wales. She was not in court nor on video link and in her absence received a one-year conditional discharge for the diazepam offence.
At the same court on June 24, she contested a theft charge but was convicted of stealing two 'Lovehoney Excite' sex toys from Superdrug, Larne in December 2024.
A defence barrister told that court Clarke had been at the rehab for three months with another eight months to go.