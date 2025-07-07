Larne woman convicted of stealing sex toys now admits strip of diazepam offence

A woman recently convicted of shoplifting sex toys has now admitted possession of a strip of diazepam which is illegal without a prescription.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Laura Clark, (31), of Hampton Crescent, Larne, had the diazepam offence detected on January 5, 2025.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates' Court police were on patrol in the "Elizabeth Avenue" area of Larne and saw a number of people leaving an address - "that was Miss Clarke's address".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police entered and found "a strip of Diazepam tablets' on a kitchen table.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

The defendant is currently at a rehab centre in Wales. She was not in court nor on video link and in her absence received a one-year conditional discharge for the diazepam offence.

At the same court on June 24, she contested a theft charge but was convicted of stealing two 'Lovehoney Excite' sex toys from Superdrug, Larne in December 2024.

A defence barrister told that court Clarke had been at the rehab for three months with another eight months to go.