A letter from a church minister was mentioned at a court in connection with a bail variation bid by a man charged with attempted murder following a shooting incident near Glenarm.

Paul Baxter (41), of Feystown Road, Glenarm is charged with attempting to murder a neighbour on Monday, November 25 last year.

He is also accused of possessing a shotgun and ammunition with intent to endanger life; and causing criminal damage to a PSNI cell van.

The matter was mentioned at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on January 23.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

The defendant is on bail but to an address away from his home and he was seeking permission to return there.

The court was told that was so he could "look after" his elderly mother and also manage a farm.

Quoting from a letter from a Presbyterian minister, a defence barrister said the clergyman said the accused's mother is unable to drive due to medical issues.

The letter said the family live in a farmhouse around four miles from Glenarm.

The barrister said the letter stated that in the absence of the accused, the defendant's mother has been "broadly unable to attend her much-loved church".

In the letter, the minister said he was "deeply impressed by the love" Baxter "has for his family and in particular his care and concern for his mother".

The court was also told Baxter’s brother has medical issues.

Refusing the bail variation, the district judge said they were "serious charges" and he needed more information for example to see if there were any family members who could assist in the absence of the defendant.

The case was adjourned to March 13.