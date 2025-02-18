Three men were allegedly attacked in Lisburn by teenagers wielding a knife and hockey stick in a row over a £500 drug debt, the High Court heard.

Prosecutors said one of the victims suffered multiple stab wounds and required surgery to remove part of his lung following the Mountview Drive assault.

Details emerged as 19-year-old Michael Chitowo applied for bail on a charge of attempted murder over his suspected role in an attack on February 7.

Chitowo, of Wolseley Street, Belfast, faces further counts of possessing an offensive weapon and being concerned in the supply of cannabis. He denies the offences.

Ahmed Alameen, 18, of Dunvegan Street, Belfast, and 19-year-old Jack Pedlow, from Causeway Meadows, Lisburn, are also being prosecuted for the same incident.

Police went to the scene following a 999 report that the victims - including a father and son - had either been stabbed or struck with a blunt instrument.

One of the injured parties sustained significant knife wounds to his back which penetrated the rib cage area, along with injuries to his chest, arms and legs.

Another victim suffered concussion along with a 10cm laceration to his head, while the third man was struck repeatedly with a hockey stick.

Crown counsel Fiona O’Kane said they were attacked by two men who got out of a VW Golf while trying to disguise their faces.

One of the victims claimed it was Chitowo who carried the hockey stick while Pedlow was allegedly had a knife.

Chitowo and Alameen were stopped by police in the suspected vehicle 20 minutes later. Blood-stained clothing and a ski mask were located in the car, according to the prosecution.

Mrs O’Kane said part of the assault was captured on its dashcam footage which showed two males get out and approach the victims.

She claimed Chitowo could be identified by his gait and skin colour, along with a hoodie he was wearing when arrested.

The court heard one of the victims told police he believed he was targeted over a drug-related debt.

Chitowo and Pedlow allegedly used his house in the past as a drop-off point for deliveries of illicit supplies, but he allegedly informed them the arrangement was ended.

“They claimed their previous order was light in weight and he therefore owed them £500,” Mrs O’Kane submitted.

“Having indicated he no longer wanted to be involved and did not want them to use his property, he (allegedly) received continual texts and phone calls from Chitowo and Pedlow, containing threats to his home and himself.”

Mr Justice O’Hara heard police seized £23,000 in cash from Alameen’s home and £2,000 from Chitowo’s property.

During interviews Chitowo denied any involvement in the attack or relationship with the victims. He claimed to have been travelling in the car to see a girlfriend.

A defence barrister disputed the identification evidence against Chitowo based on clothing worn by one of the assailants. He also stressed the man in the footage who prosecutors contend to be his client was not carrying a blade at any stage.

Counsel argued the money located in Chitowo’s home had been gathered to make applications for immigration status to remain in the jurisdiction.

Adjourning the hearing, Mr Justice O’Hara indicated he wanted more time before deciding whether to grant bail.