Lisburn man stole from Greens Foodfare after placing items in a bag and covering it with a jacket, court hears

A Lisburn man has been ordered to serve 18 months on probation for stealing from Green’s Foodfare.

Andrew Matthew Jenkins, aged 46, whose address was given as Gregg Street in Lisburn, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with two counts of theft.

The court heard that on December 4, 2024 at 1.13pm police received a report from Greens Foodfare in Lisburn that a member of staff had observed a male place items into a bag and leave without paying.

Police viewed CCTV footage and noted the defendant place items in a bag, cover it with a jacket, and leave the store without paying.

The defendant faced a similar charge dated January 3, 2025.

The goods stolen were perishable and said to total £16.97 in value.

Defence told the court the defendant suffered from depression, anxiety and PTSD.

He continued: “They are low level thefts. I am not excusing them but it shows the pathetic nature of it.

"He seems to be trying his best to turn a corner. He has expressed in quite concerned terms about his own depression.”

District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a probation order for 18 months, saying: “He has to want to deal with his issues.”

She also ordered the defendant to pay £16.97 in compensation to Greens Foodfare in Lisburn.

During sentencing Ms Watters told the defendant: “I am putting you on probation to keep you out of this court and to stop any more offences. I don’t want to see you back here again.”