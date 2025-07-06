Lisburn man stole from Greens Foodfare after placing items in a bag and covering it with a jacket, court hears

By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 6th Jul 2025, 06:00 BST
A Lisburn man has been ordered to serve 18 months on probation for stealing from Green’s Foodfare.

Andrew Matthew Jenkins, aged 46, whose address was given as Gregg Street in Lisburn, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with two counts of theft.

The court heard that on December 4, 2024 at 1.13pm police received a report from Greens Foodfare in Lisburn that a member of staff had observed a male place items into a bag and leave without paying.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police viewed CCTV footage and noted the defendant place items in a bag, cover it with a jacket, and leave the store without paying.

Lisburn courthouse. Pic credit: Googleplaceholder image
Lisburn courthouse. Pic credit: Google

The defendant faced a similar charge dated January 3, 2025.

The goods stolen were perishable and said to total £16.97 in value.

Defence told the court the defendant suffered from depression, anxiety and PTSD.

He continued: “They are low level thefts. I am not excusing them but it shows the pathetic nature of it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"He seems to be trying his best to turn a corner. He has expressed in quite concerned terms about his own depression.”

placeholder image
Read More
Golfers celebrate the 20th anniversary of Castlereagh Hills Golf Course

District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a probation order for 18 months, saying: “He has to want to deal with his issues.”

She also ordered the defendant to pay £16.97 in compensation to Greens Foodfare in Lisburn.

During sentencing Ms Watters told the defendant: “I am putting you on probation to keep you out of this court and to stop any more offences. I don’t want to see you back here again.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice