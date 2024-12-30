Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Lurgan man has been sentenced to five months in prison after being found with a knife in the town.

Jonathan Hall, 29, whose address was given as The Willows, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

The court heard that on November 14, police received a call about a disturbance in the Ardboe Drive area of Lurgan.

On arrival, the police observed that a co-accused with a knife was causing a disturbance.

Craigavon courthouse. Pic credit: Tony Hendron

It was stated that the knife was handed to the defendant, who then tried to conceal it in the waistband of his trousers.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “It seems he wasn’t the primary holder of the knife but he has a bad record.”

Mr Ranaghan imposed a sentence of five months in prison, as well as an offender’s levy of £25.

Mr Ranaghan also issued an order for the destruction of the knife.