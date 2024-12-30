Lurgan man tried to hide a knife in the waistband of his trousers, Craigavon court hears
Jonathan Hall, 29, whose address was given as The Willows, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
The court heard that on November 14, police received a call about a disturbance in the Ardboe Drive area of Lurgan.
On arrival, the police observed that a co-accused with a knife was causing a disturbance.
It was stated that the knife was handed to the defendant, who then tried to conceal it in the waistband of his trousers.
District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “It seems he wasn’t the primary holder of the knife but he has a bad record.”
Mr Ranaghan imposed a sentence of five months in prison, as well as an offender’s levy of £25.
Mr Ranaghan also issued an order for the destruction of the knife.