The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs has paid tribute to ‘hugely respected’ colleague Vanessa Whyte, who was killed in Co Fermanagh earlier this week.

Vanessa, who was 45 years old, and her children Sara Rutledge (13) and James Rutledge (14) died following a shooting incident in Maguiresbridge on Wednesday (July 23).

A fourth person – an adult from the same household – remains in a serious condition in hospital. Police have launched a murder investigation.

DAERA Permanent Secretary, Katrina Godfrey said: “It is with deep regret that DAERA has learned about the death of our colleague, Vanessa Whyte. We are deeply saddened by the passing of her and her children in these tragic circumstances.

Photo of Vanessa Whyte (centre) with Sara Rutledge and James Rutledge. Photo provided by PSNI

"Vanessa was a valued member of our Veterinary Services and Animal Health Group and a hugely respected member of the veterinary profession. She will be greatly missed by all who worked alongside her. On behalf of the Department, we offer our sincere condolences to her family, friends and all those in the community impacted by her and her children’s deaths. They will remain in our thoughts and prayers in the difficult days and months ahead as they and we come to terms with the loss.”

Chief Veterinary Officer Brian Dooher added: “Vanessa was a highly respected member of the DAERA Veterinary Services and Animal Health Group, a devoted mother and an active member of her local community. Many of us had the privilege of knowing Vanessa personally and she was hugely admired by all those who came across her.

"The loss we feel today is immense and it has profoundly affected us. The next few days, weeks and months will be difficult for all who knew her – especially her family. We are thinking of her family, friends and neighbours at this time and we ask that people give everyone the time and space to come to terms with their loss at this difficult time.”

In a statement issued on Thursday (July 24), Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said police are “particularly keen to hear from anyone who had spoken to Vanessa, Sara or James over the last few weeks”.

Police can be contacted on 101, quoting reference 276 of 23/07/25 or a report can also be made using the online reporting form via psni.police.uk/makeareport