Man (20), accused of pointing a laser at a PSNI helicopter in Lurgan, is due before a Craigavon court
It is understood the police helicopter was deployed over Lurgan last night and a laser beam was pointed towards the helicopter from the Victoria Street area of the Co Armagh town.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police have charged a 20-year-old man with shining or directing a laser beam towards a vehicle, endangering the safety of a vehicle, and shining a light to dazzle or distract a pilot, after a laser beam was reported to have been directed at a police helicopter in the Victoria Street area of Lurgan at around 11.15pm yesterday evening, Monday 18th August.
"He is expected to appear before Craigavon Magistrates Court on 12th September, 2025. As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”