A 29-year-old man is facing 12 charges of assaulting police after an incident in Lurgan, police say.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police in Lurgan have charged a 29 year old man with a number of offences in relation to two recent incidents.

Coronation Street, Lurgan, Co Armagh Photo courtesy of Google

"The man has been charged with 12 counts of assault on police, one count of resisting police, one count of criminal damage and one count of burglary.

"He is due to appear at Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday 23rd May. As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”

It is understood the charges relate to an incident on Saturday May 11 in which a man assaulted officers during his arrest in Lurgan and further assaulted officers and civilian detention officers at Banbridge Custody Suite.