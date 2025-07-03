Man arrested and drugs seized following the search of a car in the Lisburn area

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's Organised Crime Unit have arrested a man and seized suspected Class B controlled drugs with an estimated street value of £105,000 following the search of a vehicle.

The detection and arrest follows the stop and search of a vehicle in the Ivy Hill area of Lisburn shortly after 5pm on Wednesday, July 2.

A quantity of cash was also seized, along with a mobile phone.

The driver of the vehicle, a 52-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply, and remains in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.

Man arrested and drugs seized following search of a vehicle in Lisburn. Pic credit: ronstik

Officers conducted a follow-up search of a property in the Antrim area later in the evening. Enquiries are ongoing.

Detective Sergeant Tracey said: "Under Operation Dealbreaker, we are actively committed to removing drugs from our streets, and we will continue to proactively investigate and carry out searches to disrupt this activity, and those involved in the drugs trade.

"We know communities support us in this work and I would like to take this opportunity to appeal to anyone information about suspected drug dealing in their area to call us on the non-emergency number 101.”