Man found slumped over wheel of a car in Lurgan tried to swallow bag of cocaine, Craigavon court hears
John Patrick Duffy, aged 34, from Oakridge, Lurgan, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with possession of a Class A drug, namely cocaine, and being in charge of a vehicle while unfit through drink/drugs.
The court heard that on April 14 last year, police attended Cypress Gardens, Lurgan following a report of a man sleeping in a VW Golf. He was slumped over the steering wheel.
"Police observed the defendant unconscious in the driver’s seat of the vehicle and observed a small bag containing powder on the driver’s side footwell along with the keys of the vehicle,” the prosecutor told the court. “Police roused the defendant and removed him from the car. He tried to conceal the drugs in his right hand and then made an attempt to swallow the bag of white powder.”
Police stopped him from swallowing the drugs and he was taken to Craigavon Hospital where a blood sample was taken voluntarily. The report confirmed he had illegal substances in his system.
Duffy’s solicitor said he had gone to his friend’s house, parked outside after a row with his partner and was waiting on his friend coming back. His friend was due back but Duffy fell asleep.
“He was going to stay the night with the friend following the row with his partner,” the solicitorsaid.
District Judge Michael Ranaghan disqualified Duffy from driving for six months for being in charge of a vehicle while unfit and fined £100. For drug possession he was fined £100 plus the £15 offender levy.