Man in custody after 'scary incident' close to school in Co Tyrone village of Killyman

By Stanley Campbell
Published 14th Oct 2025, 11:14 BST
A man is in custody after reports of him 'acting erratically' in the Killyman area of Dungannon on Monday.

The PSNI say they received a report of an intoxicated man in the Meadows area.

Officers attended and spoke with the 34-year-old man, who had facial and mouth injuries.

He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of disorderly behaviour, however, while being arrested, the man allegedly assaulted two officers – spitting at them.

The Trewmount Road area of Killyman, Dungannon | Googleplaceholder image
The Trewmount Road area of Killyman, Dungannon | Google

A police spokesperson continued: “He was further arrested for assault on police and resisting police and became aggressive while being transported to hospital.

“Following medical treatment, he remains in custody at this time.”

Local DUP Councillor Clement Cuthbertson described it as “a scary incident.”

He said: “Police arrested an individual earlier who was intoxicated and causing trouble on the Trewmount Road in the village.

“This was a scary incident considering the time and location near the school.

“Information available to date indicates that the individual was not local to the Killyman/Dungannon area.”

