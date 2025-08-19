Man suffered serious chest injuries after being attacked by assailant armed with a bottle in Portadown as PSNI seek dashcam footage

By Carmel Robinson
Published 19th Aug 2025, 11:33 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2025, 11:36 BST
An investigation has been launched after a man was seriously assaulted in Portadown, Co Armagh by a man armed with a broken bottle.

It is understood the assailant, who was armed with a broken bottle, was a man in his 20s. The victim suffered serious injuries to his chest which required hospital treatment.

Most Popular

-

placeholder image
Read More
Birches Vintage & Classic Car Club hands over £18,000 to NI Children’s Hospice
PSNI police officer.placeholder image
PSNI police officer.

-

The incident happened in the Market Street area of the town centre on Tuesday August 12 at around 5.40pm and the PSNI is appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has dashcam of the area at that time, to come forward.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A PSNI spokesperson said: “It was reported that at around 5.40pm, a man aged in his 20’s was assaulted by a male armed with a broken bottle in the Market Street area of the town.

"The man sustained injuries to his chest as a result of the incident and required hospital treatment.

"A 22 year old man was arrested a short time later on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm. He has since been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries to be conducted.

"Officers investigating the incident would ask anyone with any information or footage which could assist with them with their enquiries to contact police in Armagh on 101, quoting reference number 1382 12/08/25.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"A report can be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice