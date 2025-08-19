An investigation has been launched after a man was seriously assaulted in Portadown, Co Armagh by a man armed with a broken bottle.

It is understood the assailant, who was armed with a broken bottle, was a man in his 20s. The victim suffered serious injuries to his chest which required hospital treatment.

The incident happened in the Market Street area of the town centre on Tuesday August 12 at around 5.40pm and the PSNI is appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has dashcam of the area at that time, to come forward.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “It was reported that at around 5.40pm, a man aged in his 20’s was assaulted by a male armed with a broken bottle in the Market Street area of the town.

"The man sustained injuries to his chest as a result of the incident and required hospital treatment.

"A 22 year old man was arrested a short time later on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm. He has since been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries to be conducted.

"Officers investigating the incident would ask anyone with any information or footage which could assist with them with their enquiries to contact police in Armagh on 101, quoting reference number 1382 12/08/25.

"A report can be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”