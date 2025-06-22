Man who screamed he had a bomb attached to his body in Cookstown has now admitted being disorderly at Antrim Area Hospital

A man from Ballinderry near Coagh who was previously in court for an incident in which he was screaming in the centre of Cookstown that he had a bomb strapped to his body, has now pleaded guilty to a separate charge of being disorderly at Antrim Area Hospital.

Patrick Browne (27), of The Oaks, committed the hospital offence on July 26, 2024.

Details of the hospital incident have yet to be outlined at court.

Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena on Tuesday, June 17, was told he had a previous record.

A defence barrister told the court the defendant had been dealt with last August at Dungannon Magistrates' Court for disorderly behaviour, resisting police and criminal damage and was fined and bound over to keep the peace.

That was for an incident in Cookstown on July 9 last year.

It was previously reported that around 1am on July 9, 2024, police were tasked to an incident at Molesworth Road, Cookstown where Browne was screaming that he had a bomb strapped to him.

When police arrived the defendant resisted arrest and swore. He spat in a police vehicle.

A defence solicitor had told Dungannon Court that Browne was on medication and was not to consume alcohol with it but he had taken drink.

At last year's court a judge said the behaviour had been "crazy" and said it must have been due to the mixing of alcohol and medication.

At the court in Ballymena the defence barrister said there are "medical issues" and a "medical report" will be provided to the court on the defendant.

The case was adjourned to July 29 for a pre-sentence report.