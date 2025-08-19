Margaret Henderson: killer of Greenisland pensioner Eddie Girvan avoids prison after chasing youths with broken bottle
Margaret Henderson, 39, admitted having the weapon during an encounter in Belfast earlier this year.
In 2017 Henderson, now with an address at The Mount, Belfast, received a six-year sentence for the killing of Eddie Girvan.
Mr Girvan's body was discovered at his Greenisland home in January 2016. The 67-year-old retired plumber, had been bound, gagged and stabbed twice in the chest.
Henderson pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.
She claimed to have acted in self-defence, poking the pensioner with a cake knife during a row over money for sex. According to her account she was high on crystal meth and heroin at the time, and had no intention to kill.
Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard Henderson was arrested again on April 17, 2025 after CCTV operators spotted an incident on Royal Avenue.
"This female had broken a bottle and was running after youths with the broken neck of the bottle,” a prosecutor said.
Police detained Henderson and recovered the bottle in a bin.
She was also prosecuted for stealing a sandwich, packet of crisps and energy drink from Tesco on July 7.
In a further incident on Sunday, police detained her for damaging a flat in the city. She had been among a group asked to leave the property by relatives of the owner, the court heard, but returned and locked herself in the bathroom.
"They then heard floorboards being ripped up and smashing coming from the bathroom,” the prosecutor said.
A defence barrister set out Henderson’s “very troubled upbringing” in the care system.
"She has been addicted to drugs for the majority of her life, has no memory of the offences due to her problems… and apologises profusely,” he added.
Henderson pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon, theft and criminal damage offences.
Deputy District Judge Liam McStay accepted she had remained sober for a lengthy period after being imprisoned.
Imposing a three-month suspended sentence, he said: “You have a very significant record, one so significant it is actually impressive that from 2017 you had no behaviour issues at all.
“I’m going to give you an opportunity to avoid custody.”