A former sex worker once jailed for killing a Co Antrim pensioner has avoided being sent back to prison for chasing youths with a broken bottle.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Margaret Henderson, 39, admitted having the weapon during an encounter in Belfast earlier this year.

In 2017 Henderson, now with an address at The Mount, Belfast, received a six-year sentence for the killing of Eddie Girvan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Girvan's body was discovered at his Greenisland home in January 2016. The 67-year-old retired plumber, had been bound, gagged and stabbed twice in the chest.

Margaret Henderson. Picture: Pacemaker

Henderson pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

She claimed to have acted in self-defence, poking the pensioner with a cake knife during a row over money for sex. According to her account she was high on crystal meth and heroin at the time, and had no intention to kill.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard Henderson was arrested again on April 17, 2025 after CCTV operators spotted an incident on Royal Avenue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This female had broken a bottle and was running after youths with the broken neck of the bottle,” a prosecutor said.

Police detained Henderson and recovered the bottle in a bin.

She was also prosecuted for stealing a sandwich, packet of crisps and energy drink from Tesco on July 7.

In a further incident on Sunday, police detained her for damaging a flat in the city. She had been among a group asked to leave the property by relatives of the owner, the court heard, but returned and locked herself in the bathroom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They then heard floorboards being ripped up and smashing coming from the bathroom,” the prosecutor said.

A defence barrister set out Henderson’s “very troubled upbringing” in the care system.

"She has been addicted to drugs for the majority of her life, has no memory of the offences due to her problems… and apologises profusely,” he added.

Henderson pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon, theft and criminal damage offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deputy District Judge Liam McStay accepted she had remained sober for a lengthy period after being imprisoned.

Imposing a three-month suspended sentence, he said: “You have a very significant record, one so significant it is actually impressive that from 2017 you had no behaviour issues at all.

“I’m going to give you an opportunity to avoid custody.”