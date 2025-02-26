Claims that Lurgan native Martin McCauley, accused of murdering three RUC officers, missed signing his bail at a Garda Station have been strongly challenged, a court hears.

Martin John McCauley, aged 62, whose current address is given as ‘currently believed to reside in the Republic of Ireland’, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with three counts of murder.

McCauley, who is originally from Lurgan and whose previous court address was Naas, Co Kildare, is accused of murdering Sean Quinn, Paul Hamilton and Allan McCloy on October 27, 1982.

All three were police officers and were killed after the vehicle they were travelling in was blown up in a landmine attack at Kinnego Embankment near Lurgan, Co Armagh.

McCauley appeared in person at Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday. He was previously before the court last month after being extradited from the Irish Republic.

At that previous hearing a prosecution lawyer revealed that the case against McCauley related to forensic evidence found on cigarette butts.

A Prosecutor suggested setting a Preliminary Enquiry date for April to which McCauley’s barrister Mr Andrew Moriarty, instructed by Fearghal Shiels of Madden and Finucane Solicitors, agreed.

Mr Moriarty said there had been a suggestion made to his instructing solicitor Mr Sheils “that there hadn’t been complete compliance with the signing on” which was taking place at Naas Garda Station.

"That prompted quite a robust response from Mr Sheils to the PSNI who were making the suggestion and also to An Garda Síochána at Naas,” said Mr Moriarty.

The barrister explained the procedure in Northern Ireland is that when someone is signing on at a police station they literally sign a document to say they have attended and complying with their obligation. Whereas in the south it is “somewhat different” in that when someone turns up to sign on “they indicate to someone at the front desk giving their name and showing photographic identification”.

"Then that person, at some point in time thereafter, will sign the register accordingly. At least that is what they are meant to do,” said the barrister, adding that in correspondence between the PSNI and An Garda Síochána it was claimed there were a couple of occasions McCauley hadn’t signed on.

He added they have been challenged specifically to provide the dates and times when they say there was not signing on and CCTV footage of those dates and times. The barrister added that neither police force has yet to respond.

Mr Moriarty further explained that McCauley had surrendered his photographic identification as part of his bail conditions.

The barrister also pointed out that the Prosecution in the case had not raised this as an issue but he wanted to share it and bring it to the attention of the court “so it is now recorded that there has been full compliance by Mr McCauley”.

"There was quite a lot of grievance felt that there had not been full compliance,” said Mr Moriarty.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan suggested his client use more “imaginative steps” to make sure he has a record himself of compliance of the bail conditions.

A Prosecutor said that in future McCauley will be asked to sign in the same way as in Northern Ireland while living in the Irish Republic.

The case was adjourned until April 11.