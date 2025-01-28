Masked intruder armed with knife ran off after occupant of apartment in Dungannon confronted him in bedroom

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A masked intruder wearing a black hoodie and armed with a knife made off on foot with a mobile phone and bank cards after being confronted by the occupant of an apartment at Dungannon.

Police say the intruder entered the apartment block in the Ballygawley Road area of the town through a communal door shortly after 4am on Tuesday, before gaining entry to one of the apartments.

A PSNI spokesperson continuted: "A man and woman, who were asleep in the apartment at the time were wakened by the male standing in their bedroom.

"The male occupant got up and challenged the intruder who then made off from the scene on foot in the direction of Newell Road, taking with him a mobile phone and a number of bank cards."

Police would like to hear from anyone with dash-cam/CCTV footage which could assist with their investigation.

A report can be submitted online using the PSNI website or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.