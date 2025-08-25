Newcastle: PSNI launches murder investigation after man is found dead

By Valerie Martin
Published 25th Aug 2025, 10:32 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2025, 12:30 BST
A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Newcastle.

Detective Chief Inspector Kerrie Foreman, from the PSNI's Major Investigation Team, said officers received a report at around 10.30pm on Sunday night, (August 24) that a man had been found dead in the Slievenabrock Avenue area.

"We understand this news will cause shock and concern within this close-knit community of Newcastle. Local people will see our officers in and around the area – with cordons still in place today.

The scene at Slievenabrock Avenue where police have launched a murder investigation after a man was found dead on Sunday night. Picture: Jonathan Porter / PressEyeplaceholder image
The scene at Slievenabrock Avenue where police have launched a murder investigation after a man was found dead on Sunday night. Picture: Jonathan Porter / PressEye

"Our enquiries are at an early stage and I am appealing to anyone who believes they may have information which could assist us with our investigation, any dashcam or doorbell footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1746 24/08/25."

Photos and footage - including CCTV, mobile phone or dashcam footage - can be shared with police through the Major Incident Public Portal at http://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI25U19-PO1

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org which is anonymous.

