A Co Antrim drug taker who subjected police to a foul-mouthed tirade in a Belfast hospital has been jailed for eight months.

Lee Hosie, 33, punched furniture and ranted at officers who took him for medical treatment, a judge was told.

Hosie, of Mournebeg Drive in Newtownabbey, admitted a charge of disorderly behaviour witnessed by other patients at the Mater Hospital’s Accident and Emergency Department.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard police first spoke to him in the city centre early on September 6, 2024 about a missing phone.

The Mater Hospital in Belfast. Picture: Google

Hosie told officers that he needed treatment for his mental health. But he became increasingly erratic and began swearing repeatedly after they arrived at the hospital.

“On one occasion he punched a chair in the hospital,” a Crown lawyer said.

Despite police warnings he continued to shout and behave aggressively.

“This all took place in the hospital waiting area in full view of members of the public and staff,” the prosecutor added.

A defence barrister said Hosie had been under the influence of drugs and drink at the time. She told the court he suffers from an alcohol-related condition which has had a “profound impact” on his life.

“He had contacted police in relation to his own phone, which was missing,” counsel explained. “He is apologetic and remorseful for his actions towards police and the fact that other people in the Accident and Emergency Department had to witness that.”

District Judge Alan White imposed five months' custody for the offence and also activated a previous suspended sentence, taking the total term of imprisonment to eight months.

Mr White said: “The court is bound to take a serious view of disorderly behaviour in the hospital which causes distress to other people awaiting treatment and to medical staff who shouldn’t have to put up with this.”