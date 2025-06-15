A man reportedly had a gun pointed in his face and was struck on the head with the weapon during a hijacking in Newtownabbey.

The incident – near commercial premises on the O’Neill Road – was reported to police on Saturday night.

Detectives are appealing for information and are urging witnesses to come forward.

Shortly after 10pm, two men leaving commercial premises reported that they saw two males looking inside the van they had been travelling in.

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of a hijacking in Newtownabbey on Saturday, June 14. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

A PSNI spokesperson said: “When challenged, one of the males ran towards one of the men and demanded the keys to the vehicle. When the man refused to give him them, the suspect pointed a handgun in his face, before striking him on the top of the head with the weapon, and taking the keys from him.

"Both suspects then made off in the van.”

The man armed with the handgun is described as being approximately six feet in height, of athletic build, and dressed in dark coloured clothing and a balaclava.

Anyone who saw what happened, or who has any information which might assist detectives with enquiries, is asked to call police on 101, and quote reference number 1630 of 14/06/25.